Are These Real Videos of Babies at Drag Shows?

Claim: Videos authentically show events in which babies and drag performers are co-mingling. Rating: About this rating True Context The events depicted are designed, according to their organizers, as entertainment for parents with very young babies, not for the babies themselves.

On March 2, 2023, right-wing Twitter account Libs of TikTok shared videos of drag performances occurring in front of an audience composed primarily of women and babies:

The video drew outrage amongst Libs of TikTok's followers. Assertions that the videos were faked, manipulated, or otherwise misrepresentative were leveled by the account's detractors.

These videos are authentic. They show clips from a recurring event described by the U.K.-based cabaret company that runs it as "the baby cabaret rave experience." In a message on Instagram informing followers that it had set the account to private following the virality of the videos, the company, CABABABARAVE, said that the videos showed "events … specifically curated for the very young babies and parents… not for 'children of all ages' as implied."

These events, the company said, were "aimed at the parents — new mums on maternity leave — providing a much needed 'night out during the day.'" They likened the event to other bring-your-infant-along adult events:

Cinemas all over the country have "parent and baby showings" on a weekly basis of movies of all ratings. There are many other "adult led events" designed to simply bring your baby along to — as it should go without saying babies of a young age aren't able to grasp the plot of an intricate thought provoking movie...or comment on the latest exhibition at the national portrait gallery.

Further confirmation of the existence of these events was an upcoming performance at U.K. art's festival Vault Festival. CABABABRAVE was, until recently, part of the 2023 program, according to the festival's Twitter account and website, describing the event as "designed for parents, with sensory moments for babies, and is a fun and welcoming space for parents with young babies."

On March 3, 2023, several outlets reported that CABABABARAVE had canceled upcoming shows, including the one at Vault Festival. In an email sent to those who bought tickets, the organizers wrote:

Sadly we have made the very hard decision to cancel our upcoming shows. The recent trolling attack and unfair media attention has taken its toll on us - we think a small breather for our mental health is the right thing to do. We aren't a large company set up for this kind of attack - Just two Mums trying to spread some joy and love.

Because these events have previously occurred and because the organizers of the events depicted in the video affirm that they come from the shows, we rate this claim as "True."