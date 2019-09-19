Is Pete Buttigieg Planning an Anti-Chick-fil-A Protest?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 19 September 2019
Claim
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is planning an anti-Chick-fil-A protest.
Origin
On Sept. 19, 2019, the Racine Times account on Twitter posted a tweet stating that Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, would be staging a protest of the controversial Chick-fil-A chain of fast casual restaurants:
South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democratic Hopeful Pete Buttigieg Plans Anti-Chick Fil A Protest for Sunday, September 22nd. pic.twitter.com/HVc5rUfqOw
— Racine Times (@TheRacineTimes) September 19, 2019
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The tweet originated with an account that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:
The tweet was something of an in-joke, as the protest was supposedly scheduled for a Sunday, a day of the week on which all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed.
