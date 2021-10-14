RECALL: Butterball Recalls More Than 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey

Turkey mega-producer Butterball recalled approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products after it was determined that they may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic,” according to an Oct. 13, 2021, announcement made by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The below products, with their packaging materials here, were produced on Sept. 28:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The contamination risk was discovered when consumers complained to the FSIS that there were “pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey.” All items a were shipped to retail locations across the U.S. and are said to have “EST. P-7345” printed inside of the label.

“There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” wrote the agency, adding that it is concerned some products may have made it to the kitchens of consumers before the recall was enacted.

Consumers can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 1-800-288-8372.