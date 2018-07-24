CLAIM

Cans of Bush's Baked Beans are being recalled because the cans may have defective side seams.

ORIGIN

Back in July 2017, Bush Brothers & Company announced a voluntary recall of 28-oz. cans of some of their baked bean products due to a potential issue with side seam defects in the cans that could allow for the growth of harmful bacteria:

Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling certain 28 ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans because cans may have defective side seams. These side seam defects may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak or allow for harmful bacteria to grow inside the product. Bush Brothers found the issue as part of their quality control inspections. This event only affects the flavors and lot codes below. Lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can. BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019 BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019 BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Although this information was correct at the time it was issued, it has lived on past its relevance online due to websites that continue to publish ‘zombie’ recall articles presenting outdated information as if it were current:

As Bush’s announced on their Recall page over a year ago, the problem with the can seams was a “temporary quality” issue that was subsequently corrected:

On July 22, 2017, we announced a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans. This recall was initiated after our internal quality assurance checks identified the issue. Subsequent investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of our can suppliers. The problem was corrected and no other product is affected.

The FDA stated in a 8 May 2018 letter that the conditions at the manufacturing facility that led to the Bush’s recall had been satisfactorily resolved: