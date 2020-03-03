Was a Crashed Bus Carrying Non-Citizens to Texas to Vote for Biden?

On March 3, 2020, the We are the LLOD website published an article positing that a bus that crashed in Texas was found to be carrying undocumented persons into the state to support Joe Biden during a Democratic primary election in that state:

Bus Carrying Illegals to Vote on Super Tuesday Crashes A terrible scene on I-35 in Laredo, Texas shows how desperate some of the Democratic candidates can be. A Tejano Trailways bus from Matamoros “Boys Town” México crossed the border late Saturday Night blew a tire and lost control just 32 miles North of Laredo and rolled 3 times in a ditch. Border Agent Esteban Contreras, better known to friends as “Captain Joe Barron,” told us: “We noticed that several people had Joe Biden 2020 T-shirts, ball-caps and signs. We know there is a Biden Rally in Dallas Monday night, so we speculate that these people were going to that rally to try to make the crowd look larger.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”

