CLAIM

A photograph shows a woman buried up to her neck jsut before being stoned to death in Iran.

RATING

Miscaptioned

ORIGIN

A post repeatedly shared on social media features a photograph of a woman completely buried in the ground up to her neck, being fed water from a spoon by an onlooker. The claim offered in conjunction with this image is that it depicts a woman “about to be stoned to death” in Iran, who is being “allowed …a spoonful of water before her agonizing death:”

Although Iran has been criticized for allowing the use of stoning as a form of capital punishment (either officially or extrajudicially), the photograph shown above has nothing to do with a stoning, Islam, Sharia law, Iran, or any form of execution or punishment.

The buried person pictured here is a 66-year-old Colombian woman named Maria Gabriela Ruiz, one of three people who voluntarily remained buried up to their necks in the ground for days on end in July 2003, as a protest over the government’s failure to relocate 150 displaced persons to a safer part of the city of Cali.

Multiple news coverage photographs documented the protest, with the picture shown above being captioned as follows:

Colombian Maria Gabriela Ruiz, 66, is aided by a woman while she lies buried in the ground up to her neck along with Olmedo Gomez, 42, and Nicolas Salazar, 32, during a protest in a popular sector of Cali, July 4, 2003. Three people, two men and a woman, buried themselves three days ago in protest against the government because 150 displaced persons have not been relocated to a safe sector of Cali.

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without the support of our readers.

If you'd like to learn more about how you can support us, click here.

More From Snopes.com