Did Burger King Unveil a New Logo?

Burger King just got a new logo after more than 20 years. In early January 2021, the fast-food brand unveiled its look, showing they were ditching their old blue curve in favor of a more minimalist design.

out with the old, in with a new classic #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/y2eRT9qqO6 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 7, 2021

The new look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999. The chain said the font is inspired by the shapes of its food because it’s “rounded, bold and yummy.” Burger King also revealed redesigned packaging and employee uniforms, which they said mix “contemporary and comfortable style with distinctive colors and graphics.”

This tweet compares the current logo to past versions:

Quick interview with the new Burger King logo designer: "We explored a lot of different design territories, but kept coming back to the brand's original iconic logo when Burger King looked at its best" – https://t.co/gV8cGHMbXH (via @dezeen) pic.twitter.com/PD40lcJoVE — Master Prophet (@tomravenscroft) January 13, 2021

Burger King’s Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado told Insider that they removed the blue streak from the logo because “there’s no blue food.”

