Bud Light Appointed Colin Kaepernick as New Brand Ambassador to Boost Sales?

Claim: Bud Light appointed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its new brand ambassador. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 10, 2024, the Patriots Lovers Facebook page posted a link to an article claiming Bud Light had appointed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its new brand ambassador. The post received more than 14,000 likes.

The first comment below the post featured a link to a full story. The SpaceXMania.com website published the article months earlier on Sept. 9, 2023. The story began as follows:

Breaking: Bud Light Names Colin Kaepernick as Brand Ambassador From Football Fields to Frothy Campaigns: Kaepernick's Unexpected Dive into the World of Beer Endorsements. In a move that has left many spitting out their beer (hopefully not Bud Light), the iconic beverage brand has announced its newest brand ambassador: none other than Colin Kaepernick. And in a twist that no one saw coming, Kaepernick's first statement? A firm commitment to avoid shampoo endorsements. At a lavish press conference held at a local bar (because where else would you announce a beer ambassadorship?), Bud Light's CEO, Bubbles McFroth, took to the stage. "Ladies and gentlemen," he began, holding up a can of Bud Light, "we wanted someone who embodies the spirit of our brand. Someone bold, someone unexpected. And who better than Colin Kaepernick?" The room, filled with reporters, influencers, and a few confused bar patrons, erupted in murmurs. Was this the same Kaepernick known for his football prowess and activism? The same man who had recently been in the news for his potential return to the NFL?

However, this story was not true. SpaceXMania.com describes its output as being satirical in nature, both on its "About Us" page and as a label above articles. Further, the image in the Facebook post also displayed a satire label.

The article referenced the fact Bud Light had months earlier established a paid partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney — a partnership leading to the beer company facing both significant backlash and a dip in sales.

The story also mentioned Kaepernick's "iconic kneel." This referred to the controversy regarding the times Kaepernick took a knee on the sideline before football games during the singing of the U.S. national anthem.

As we previously reported, a U.S. Army veteran named Nate Boyer inspired the idea to kneel rather than sit on the bench after meeting with Kaepernick to discuss the matter.

