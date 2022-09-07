Do Bubble Machines Keep Mosquitoes Away?

Claim Mosquitoes can be repelled with the use of bubble machines.

Fact Check

Hot weather in many regions of the U.S. in September 2022 meant that many were engaging in the perennial pastime of seeking out remedies for keeping mosquitoes away.

One theory holds that a “hack” to keep them at bay employs a children’s toy. Some websites touted a bubble machine as a “home remedy” to keep the bugs away, thus preventing itchy bites. Sources that claim bubble makers keep mosquitoes away argue that the insects don’t like the smell of soap.

We haven’t found any credible sources that confirm bubble machines repel these insects, however. Because mosquito bites can spread disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists a number of preventative measures. Neither soap nor bubble machines are included in that list.

The idea that bubble machines repel insects like mosquitoes is an old but unfounded rumor, often connected to Irish Spring soap.

In 2021, Snopes researched a rumor that hanging Irish Spring soap in a mesh bag will keep flies away, which we were unable to verify. In 2002, we likewise debunked a rumor that Lemon Joy dishwashing soap and Listerine were effective mosquito repellants.