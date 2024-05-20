British Pub Really Sells Beer Named 'Osama Bin Lager'?

Claim: A photo being shared online in May 2024 shows a pub in Lincolnshire selling a beer named "Osama Bin Lager." Rating: About this rating True

On May 19, 2024, an X user posted a photo allegedly showing a British pub selling a beer named "Osama Bin Lager." The image contained a beer tap with a cartoon drawing of Al-Qaeda co-founder Osama bin Laden holding a full pint glass on it.

The caption read: "Lincolnshire pubs remain undefeated."

Similar posts could be seen on Facebook, while on X some users were shocked at the beverage's name, with one writing: "Rarely am I at a loss for words."

The original X post had amassed more than 2.6 million views at the time of this writing.

Despite some users being left speechless at the branding, the lager was real and was on sale at a pub in Lincolnshire, a county in the East Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England, which is why we have rated this claim as "True."

Although we could not determine the source of the photo, a spokesperson for the Coach and Horses pub in the village of Billinghay, Lincolnshire, told Snopes the beer was legitimate, on sale in their pub, and created by a brewery named Mitchell Brewing Co.

I can confirm this is one of a few of Mitchell Brewing Co's beers we have. We are one of their self ran pubs so a lot of the stuff is theirs.

The spokesperson listed numerous themed beers with quirky names on sale at the Coach and Horses, such as: A Bit Of Ruff, Kim Jong Ale, Winston Churchpale, Putin's Porter, Buzz Light Beer, and Berried In Cider.

Mitchell Brewing Co spotted the viral tweet and later posted a screenshot of the X post on its Facebook page. The caption read: "I think we owe Toby a few pints and some merch!"

The company also wrote on its X account: "Our Osama bin lager spotted in the wilds of twitter (the reason we had to join twitter!) This was actually our second brew in our dictator series, but the first lager, it was only meant to be temporary but over a year later is still going strong!"

Mitchell Brewing Co posted a separate advert for its "Osama Bin Lager" on Facebook.

Other X users also posted images of the company's eccentrically themed beers, such as the Kim Jong Ale and Putin's Porter.

Snopes approached Mitchell Brewing Co for comment and will update this article if, or when, we receive a response. We also approached the X user who posted the original photo to establish whether or not they captured it and where it was taken.