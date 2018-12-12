In December 2018, a short clip of a woman dancing was widely spread on social media, along with the claim that she had accidentally broken her neck while twerking.

This video may be inappropriate for some viewers:

This video was cut short so that viewers couldn’t discern that the woman stood up shortly after she supposedly “broke her neck,” completely unharmed.

The original video was taken during a $25,000 twerking challenge held by Yung Miami of the City Girls. The woman in the video, Jamaican dancer DHQ Headtop, ended up winning the contest.

Here’s a longer video from the twerking competition, which documents that DHQ Headtop didn’t actually break her neck:

DHQ Headtop told the Jamaica Star: