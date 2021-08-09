Does This Braille Railing Describe Scenic Views in Naples?

This photograph shows an art installation called "Follow the Shape" that features passages from Italian poets and authors in Braille about the Naples scenery. This is not a literal description of the scenery that a visitor might see from any specific spot.

A photograph supposedly showing a railing in Naples, Italy, featuring a Braille inscription that describes the surrounding area is frequently circulated on social media:

This is a genuine photograph of a braille rail in Naples, Italy, and this inscription truly does describe the surrounding area.

It is an art installation created by Paolo Puddu called “Follow the Shape” that was installed at Castel Sant’Elmo — the latter built in the 1300s — after winning the fifth edition of the “A Work For the Castle.”

Puddu’s railing features the words of various Italian poets and writers, but mainly passages from Giuseppe De Lorenzo’s book “La Terra e L’uomo,” or “The Land and the Man.”

Leisure Italy writes: