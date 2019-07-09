In July 2019, a viral video purportedly showing a bowling machine called “Bowlbot 5000” launching a bowling ball toward a set of pins went viral on social media:

While many social media users encountered this clips in posts presenting it as if it were a genuine video of a robotic bowler, this video actually shows a digital rendering created by Tom Coben.

Coben never offered this video as if it depicted something authentic. When he originally posted the clip to Twitter, he accompanied it with hashtags such as #3drender #digitalart and #cgi, but viewers continued to repost his work as if it captured the performance of a real bowling machine.

Coben also posted a second video giving viewers a “behind the scenes” look at how the Bowlbot 5000 was created:

A number of similar videos can be viewed on Coben’s website and Instagram page, such as the following clip featuring the “BatBot 6000”: