Was ‘Born Basic Anti-Bac’ Hand Sanitizer Recalled in the US?

In a viral video posted to the social media platform TikTok in August 2020, user Christian Grech stated that the brand of hand sanitizer he held in the video had been recalled because it contained the dangerous chemical methanol.

The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views not long after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cautioned that a large and growing list of hand sanitizer brands were toxic.

It’s true that Born Basic Anti-Bac hand sanitizer was recalled in 2020. Per the FDA’s searchable list of products that are either contaminated or potentially contaminated, Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol was tested and found to contain methanol.

According to the FDA, “Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer containing 65% alcohol was also recalled because it was “purported to be made at the same facility that produced methanol contaminated product.”

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV, the Mexico City-based company that makes the product, announced the recall on July 23, 2020. Other products included in the recall were Scent Theory KEEP CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Scent Theory KEEP IT CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, and Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel to the consumer level.

Starting in June 2020, amid a buying frenzy of the products during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA warned the public to avoid a growing list of hand sanitizers that were contaminated with methanol.

As The Associated Press reported in July 2020, “The active ingredient that kills germs in legitimate sanitizers is ethyl alcohol, which is consumable. But some Mexican companies have been replacing it with poisonous methanol, or wood alcohol, which is used in antifreeze.”

In a statement released July 2, 2020, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said:

All Americans should practice good hand hygiene, which includes using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available. Unfortunately, there are some companies taking advantage of the increased usage of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk by selling products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients. Consumers and health care providers should not use methanol-containing hand sanitizers.

The list of hand sanitizer brands the FDA is warning against has ballooned to more than 130 brands. Members of the public can search the FDA’s database to see if the brand they own is on the list.