Was ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Banned in Georgia Due to ‘Islamic’ Lyrics?

The state of Georgia banned the Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody" because of "Islamic" lyrics.

On April 23, 2020, the religious parody website Religimarole published an article positing that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp banned the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” because of the song’s “Islamic” lyrics:

Bohemian Rhapsody banned in Georgia unless Islamic lyrics altered. ATLANTA, GA. Legislature in Georgia has banned the song Bohemian Rhapsody 45 years after its release because some evangelical Christian was watching the docudrama starring Remy Malek and was told what the lyrics in the song mean and organized a protest to government. “The song was an American anthem. It’s even got a gun and shooting a man in the head. How much more American can you get?” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, “But there are just one too many things unChristian.” (…) But the problem for him is that the word Bismillah is the Arabic word for “In the name of Allah” and is the first word and most frequent phrase in the Quran. “Islam is our enemy and American won’t stand for it.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

“A humorous parody and satire blog for all things Religimarole. Biting Religious Satire. An atheist’s wet dream.”

