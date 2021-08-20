Did Boebert Praise Taliban for ‘Building Back Better’?

The supposed tweet came after the fundamentalist group took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

Image via Twitter/Screengrab

Claim

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, Republican U.S. Representative for Colorado Lauren Boebert praised the extremist group for “building back better.”

Rating

Correct Attribution
Context

U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign slogan was "Build Back Better."

Origin

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, Republican U.S. Representative for Colorado Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to praise the extremist group for “building back better.”  

On Aug. 16, the controversial gun-rights activist and known social media troll issued the tweet under her personal handle @LaurenBoebert to comment on the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city. 

U.S. President Joe Biden’s campaign slogan during the 2020 election was “Build Back Better.”