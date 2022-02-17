Did Boebert Win Award with Name Misspelled and Red Lobster Gift Card?
The certificate read: "Hottest Member in Congress Award: Lauren Boebart."
- Published
Claim
Origin
On Feb. 16, 2022, political commentator David Pakman said in a TikTok video that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, received a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” that misspelled her last name and came with a gift card to Red Lobster:
Lauren Boebert has been given the “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” by one of these right-wing channels, and the award misspelled her name, and included a gift card to Red Lobster, to the seafood chain Red Lobster.
If you were to satirize the modern Republican Party on a show like “Saturday Night Live,” you would create a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award,” misspell the recipient’s name, and include a gift card to like Arby’s or Red Lobster or something like that. It’s exactly what you would do.
It was true that Boebert was given a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” that misspelled her name and came with a Red Lobster gift card that was worth $27.43. It was awarded to her by Jesse Kelly, host of the show, “I’m Right w/ Jesse Kelly,” which appears on The First TV network:
Red Lobster is trending because of @JesseKellyDC's awarding @LaurenBoebert his prestigious award for Hottest Woman in Congress.@redlobster owes him one for all the free publicity, don't ya think? pic.twitter.com/qHsAk2f2MF
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 11, 2022
Kelly and Boebert seemed to enjoy the presenting of the “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” and Red Lobster gift card as little more than a fun gag. “We’re going to do the best we can to up that to $30 next year, depending on how the show does,” Kelly said.
He later appeared to joke in a tweet about the amount of money left on the card after receiving feedback that it wasn’t brand new.
Think I need to correct the record on this. We did NOT give Lauren Boebert a used Red Lobster gift card. The gift card was PARTIALLY used. There was still $27.43 on there.
Get the facts straight. https://t.co/z8ICz0ygO4
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 11, 2022
Kelly also noted in the video from his show that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, placed second in the running for his “Hottest Member of Congress Award.”
In sum, yes, Boebert received a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” that misspelled her name and came with a Red Lobster gift card.
Curious about how Snopes’ writers verify information and craft their stories for public consumption? We’ve collected some posts that help explain how we do what we do. Happy reading and let us know what else you might be interested in knowing.