Did Boebert Win Award with Name Misspelled and Red Lobster Gift Card?

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was given a "Hottest Woman in Congress Award" that misspelled her name and came with a gift card to Red Lobster.

While true, it appeared to be little more than a fun gag by the show, "I'm Right w/ Jesse Kelly."

On Feb. 16, 2022, political commentator David Pakman said in a TikTok video that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, received a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” that misspelled her last name and came with a gift card to Red Lobster:

Lauren Boebert has been given the “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” by one of these right-wing channels, and the award misspelled her name, and included a gift card to Red Lobster, to the seafood chain Red Lobster. If you were to satirize the modern Republican Party on a show like “Saturday Night Live,” you would create a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award,” misspell the recipient’s name, and include a gift card to like Arby’s or Red Lobster or something like that. It’s exactly what you would do.

It was true that Boebert was given a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” that misspelled her name and came with a Red Lobster gift card that was worth $27.43. It was awarded to her by Jesse Kelly, host of the show, “I’m Right w/ Jesse Kelly,” which appears on The First TV network:

Red Lobster is trending because of @JesseKellyDC's awarding @LaurenBoebert his prestigious award for Hottest Woman in Congress.@redlobster owes him one for all the free publicity, don't ya think? pic.twitter.com/qHsAk2f2MF — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 11, 2022

Kelly and Boebert seemed to enjoy the presenting of the “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” and Red Lobster gift card as little more than a fun gag. “We’re going to do the best we can to up that to $30 next year, depending on how the show does,” Kelly said.

He later appeared to joke in a tweet about the amount of money left on the card after receiving feedback that it wasn’t brand new.

Think I need to correct the record on this. We did NOT give Lauren Boebert a used Red Lobster gift card. The gift card was PARTIALLY used. There was still $27.43 on there. Get the facts straight. https://t.co/z8ICz0ygO4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 11, 2022

Kelly also noted in the video from his show that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, placed second in the running for his “Hottest Member of Congress Award.”

In sum, yes, Boebert received a “Hottest Woman in Congress Award” that misspelled her name and came with a Red Lobster gift card.