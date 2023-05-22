Fact Check

Is Bobi of Portugal the Oldest Dog on Record?

We looked to Guinness World Records to learn more about this elderly Portuguese pooch.

Jordan Liles

Published May 22, 2023

A picture taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows Bobi, a 30-year-old Portuguese dog that has been declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, walking in the surroundings of his home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Image Via PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images
Claim:
A dog named Bobi was born in Portugal on May 11, 1992, and was still alive and confirmed by Guinness as the oldest dog on record as of May 2023.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

In May 2023, we received emails from readers who wanted to know if a Portuguese dog named Bobi truly was the world's oldest dog ever recorded.

One of the messages asked, "Is Bobi REALLY the oldest dog? There's been debate that the pictures of young Bobi aren't the same dog. Some say they're stock photos. Who is Bobi and how old is he?!"

In February 2023, Guinness World Records was able to verify with two sources that Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, was the oldest living dog at 30 years old and also the oldest dog ever recorded.

Bobi's birth date has been confirmed by Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), who registered Bobi in 1992.

His age has also been verified by SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by the SNMV (Sindicato Nacional dos Médicos Veterinários; National Union of Veterinarians).

The information from Guinness said that Bobi was born on May 11, 1992, in the village of Conqueiros in Leiria, Portugal.

Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, was eight years old when he was born. He told Guinness that he contributed the pup's long life to his "calm, peaceful environment," and the fact that he'd always been free to roam without chains or leashes, including the forests and farmland that surrounded the Costa's home.

One email that we received from a reader included a collage of four photos. The message read, "The newly claimed world's oldest dog story does not check out. Photos of the dog from 1999 are not the same dog as photos from 2022."

Guinness World Records said that Bobi the Portuguese dog is the world's oldest dog ever and the oldest living dog as well.This photo collage was attached to an email by one of our readers.

According to Guinness, all four of these pictures showed Bobi. The two top photos that appeared to be old were dated to 1999. The bottom-left picture with Bobi and a cat named Ceguinho showed a date of 2022. The final photo with the person's hand petting Bobi with his ears going back was dated to 2016.

More details about Bobi are available in the February 2023 article on the Guinness website. A second story from May also documented that he was alive for his 31st birthday, an occasion that was said to have been expecting "more than 100 people" to attend.

Sources

"Oldest Dog EVER Record Broken by 30-Year-Old Bobi from Portugal." Guinness World Records, 2 Feb. 2023, https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/2/oldest-dog-ever-record-broken-by-30-year-old-bobi-from-portugal-736224.

"World's Oldest Dog Celebrates 31st Birthday." The Associated Press, 15 May 2023, https://apnews.com/article/oldest-dog-guinness-book-world-records-a240a83836d6909e6bc9d6926c9cde32.

"World's Oldest Dog Ever Celebrates 31st Birthday." Guinness World Records, 11 May 2023, https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/5/worlds-oldest-dog-ever-celebrates-31st-birthday-747163.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

