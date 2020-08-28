Did a BLM Organizer Say, ‘I Don’t Care If Someone Decides to Loot’?

After the police shooting of 20-year-old Latrell Allen in Chicago’s Englewood community on the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2020, unrest in that city extended through that night and into the early morning hours of the following day, with looters hitting some stores in Chicago’s wealthiest shopping district on North Michigan Avenue.

The following evening, members of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement held a solidarity rally in that city with some of the people who had been arrested for looting the night before. Shortly after those events, social media users began circulating a meme stemming from that event, quoting a “BLM leader & organizer” named Ariel Atkins as saying, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot, because that makes sure that person eats or has clothes. Anything they want to take, they can, because these businesses have insurance”:

That was an accurate quote, according to Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV, who reported on the Aug. 10 event:

Members of Black Lives Matter held a solidarity rally on Monday night [August 10] with the more than 100 individuals who were arrested after a night of looting and unrest in Chicago. The rally was held at the South Loop police station where organizers say those individuals are currently being held in custody. “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, said. “That makes sure that person has clothes.” Black Lives Matter Chicago organized the rally after overnight unrest throughout the city, with police saying that more than 100 individuals were taken into custody for a variety of offenses, including looting. “That is reparations,” Atkins said. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

Atkins said essentially the same thing a few days later, when she was interviewed by Chicago NPR station WBEZ on the subject of “why she supports looting”: