Is BLM Apparel Banned at 2020 Olympics?

Political expression has been prohibited at the Olympics for decades. While Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas,” which would presumably include Black Lives Matter apparel, the IOC did not specifically note in their announcement for the 2020 Olympic Games that BLM apparel would be banned. Athletes will still be allowed to express political viewpoints at various moments during the Olympic games, such as press conferences.

In 1968, two Black athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were expelled from the Olympic village after they raised gloved fists in a symbolic protest while standing on the podium after taking first and third place during the 200-meter race in Mexico City. A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said at the time that it was a “deliberate and violent breach of the fundamental principles of the Olympic spirit.”

The prohibition of political expression at the Olympics has been controversial subject for decades. In April 2021, the IOC issued a press release about Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter — which states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas” — to inform the Olympic community that they had conducted a survey with Olympic athletes and that rule, with the addition of some clarifying language, would remain in place for the 2020 games (the 2020 games were postponed to July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Shortly after this press release was issued, a number of outlets published articles with headlines such as “Olympics ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel” and “‘BLM’ apparel banned at the Tokyo Olympics.” One particularly inaccurate headline claimed that “Japan bans BLM apparel, woke demonstrations at Olympic Games.” (Rule 50 comes from the International Olympic Committee, not Japan, or any other country.)

The claim that the IOC specifically banned BLM logos appears to stem from an edited version of an Associated Press article that was published on WBTV. That article stated that “the IOC also said that slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” will not be allowed on athlete apparel at Olympic venues.” However, this line does not appear in the original Associated Press article. The original Associated Press article only mentioned “Black Lives Matter” when comparing the guidelines of the IOC with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The language from the original Associated Press article reads:

While the USOPC guidelines allow athletes to wear apparel showing phrases such as “Black Lives Matter,” the language is more limited in the IOC guidance published Wednesday. Approved words on T-shirts and elsewhere in Tokyo are “peace, respect, solidarity, inclusion and equality,” the IOC said.

As this AP story was aggregated, a number of sites reported that the IOC had stated “specifically that the slogan “Black Lives Matter” will be banned from athlete apparel at the Summer Olympics.” However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

While the wearing of Black Lives Matter apparel would presumably constitute as an act of political expression, and therefore would violate Rule 50, the Olympic Charter does not single out BLM, nor do the guidelines on Rule 50 that the IOC issued in April. Furthermore, we found no mentions of BLM or Black Lives Matter in the IOC’s press release clarifying the language of Rule 50, nor in the IOC Athletes Commission Report on “Athlete Expression Consultation” on which that press released was based on.

In other words, the IOC did not single out BLM apparel as a prohibited item at the Olympics. Rather, the organization said that they will continue to prohibit demonstrations of any political, religious, and racial expression at Olympic venues, which would presumably include BLM apparel.

We reached out to the IOC for clarification, asking if BLM apparel would violate Rule 50. A spokesperson for the organization referred us back to the IOC’s April 2021 press release (which, again, does not mention BLM).

One indication that BLM may well violate Rule 50 comes from a set of guidelines issued by the IOC in January of this year. Those guidelines noted that “kneeling” could be considered a form of protest. Kneeling, of course, became associated with the Black Lives Matter movement after a number of American athletes started to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of police violence and racial discrimination circa 2016.

The IOC explained the reason for Rule 50, writing:

The IOC and the IOC Athletes’ Commission are fully supportive of freedom of expression, and this is also a principle included in the Athletes’ Rights and Responsibilities Declaration. At the same time, the IOC wants to respect other athletes on the field of play and athletes celebrating their special moment on the podium. Rule 50 is in place to keep the field of play, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations. We believe the focus at the Olympic Games must remain on athletes’ performances, sport and the international unity and harmony that the Olympic Movement seeks to advance. When an individual makes their grievances, however legitimate, more important than the feelings of their competitors and the competition itself, the unity and harmony as well as the celebration of sport and human accomplishment are diminished. The aim of Rule 50 is that each and every athlete can enjoy the experience of the Olympic Games without any divisive disruption.

It should be noted that athletes are not prohibited from expressing political views during the entirety of the Olympics. Rule 50 applies to “Olympic venues,” which includes “on the field of play, in the Olympic Village, during Olympic medal ceremonies, and during the Opening, Closing and other official Ceremonies.” Athletes are allowed to express opinions outside of these areas, such as during press conferences or interviews or on social media.