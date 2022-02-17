Did Blink-182 Incorporate Itself Under the Name ‘Poo Poo Butt, Inc.’?

Rock band Blink-182 named its holding company "Poo Poo Butt, Inc." because the members thought it would be funny to hear their managers, accountants, and attorneys say the name.

Rock band Blink-182 was known for its ‘90s punk aesthetic, irreverent antics, and for never taking anything too seriously. For example, drummer Travis Barker once told GQ how bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus would pull his pants down and pee in a public restroom, showing his bare butt to whoever came in.

And the antics extended all the way into the band’s management and business affairs. According to a tweet by Uberfacts, they incorporated themselves “under the name “Poo Poo Butt, LLC” because it was funny to make their accounts, attorneys and managers say it.”

This claim, though not entirely correct (see legal documentation below), was confirmed by none other than Hoppus’ verified Twitter account.

We looked up the band’s corporate entity name through California’s Business Entities Records and found a Poo Poo Butt, Inc. was indeed created in 1998, and dissolved in 2009. According to a 2006 statement of information, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer was Thomas M. DeLonge, and the secretary was Mark A. Hoppus. DeLonge was the band’s co-founder and former guitarist.



The band is still performing, but sans DeLonge, who quit in 2015, and was replaced by Matt Skiba.

Given that this piece of information was confirmed by a band member and the band’s articles of incorporation are publicly available, we rate this claim as “True.”