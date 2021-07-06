Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married?

Photographs accurately show the two singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani getting married in July 2021.

In an Instagram post, singer Gwen Stefani revealed that she and fellow musician Blake Shelton had gotten married on July 3, 2021.

The “Voice” coaches appeared to have married in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma. In her photographs on Instagram, the bride wore high white cowboy boots.

The couple got engaged in October 2020, after dating since 2015. They met on the set of singing competition “The Voice” in 2015, where they were both judges.

Stefani has three sons from her past marriage with Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

The couple have also collaborated on a number of songs, including the CMT Music Award-winning “Nobody But You.”