Did the White House’s Address Change to 1600 Black Lives Matter Plaza?

In early June 2020, social media users shared a meme that led some to question whether the address to the White House — 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest — had changed.



The address to the White House has not changed. But it is true that a portion of a street near the White House was renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza Northwest, just not the street on which the White House is located.

On June 5, 2020, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced via Twitter:

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

The newly christened street leads to the White House, but it is not the actual address of the president:

The section of the street was renamed in honor of an ongoing civil rights movement that was galvanized by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody. Video of Floyd’s death — which shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe — went viral and resulted in ongoing protests nationwide, including demonstrations in front of the White House.

Although Black Lives Matter Plaza is near the White House, the address of the White House itself remains unchanged.