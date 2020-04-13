Did Bill O’Reilly Write an Essay Calling COVID-19 a Chinese Bioweapon?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In early April 2020, social media users shared an essay on Facebook titled “The Bigger Picture.” The lengthy post claimed, among other things, that the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic was the result of a biological weapon created by the Chinese government.

The essay text began with “Written by Bill O’Reilly,” which prompted many readers to write to Snopes, asking whether the former Fox News host and political commentator had in fact written it. But if you look at the actual byline for the post, it appears to have been posted by Facebook user Jack Chapin.

The post originating on Chapin’s page (with O’Reilly’s byline) is dated April 7, 2020. However, the essay has been circulating on Facebook since at least April 2, sans the O’Reilly byline. At that time, the post was labeled “False” by Facebook’s independent fact-checking partners.

The essay amplifies a widely debunked conspiracy theory that posits the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the result of a human-made bioweapon as opposed to a new, naturally occurring virus. The post reads, in part:

The communist regime has millions of its own citizens slaving in gulags simply for speaking against the government or openly practicing Christianity. Knowing they could not attack us openly they needed to be coy, like a deceptive fox. In my opinion, I believe the regime released a biological weapon upon the world that doesn’t kill everyone, but kills “enough,” especially the elderly and in-firmed. Back in WW 2 Hitler thought the same way. He got rid of what he considered the useless and rejects of society.

We found no evidence that O’Reilly, who currently publishes commentary on his own website, wrote the essay in question. Readers reported spotting the essay on Facebook and also in forwarded emails. But it was not posted by O’Reilly on his website or his social media accounts. We also found no evidence via other news sources that O’Reilly promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was an act of biological warfare by the Chinese government.

We reached out to O’Reilly via his website but haven’t received a response. However, because we found no evidence that the former Fox News host wrote the essay, we rate this claim “Misattributed.”

