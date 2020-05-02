Did Bill Mitchell Tweet ‘Let Me Know’ When COVID-19 Kills 55,000?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In late April 2020, a month-old tweet posted by right-wing Twitter commentator Bill Mitchell received new attention amid tragic circumstances.

Feeding on a conservative media talking point that the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic isn’t as serious as officials say, Mitchell tweeted on March 21, 2020: “When COVID-19 reaches 51 million infected in the US and kills 55,000, someone let me know.”

Some readers asked if the statement (displayed above) was a real tweet posted by Mitchell, and it is.

Sadly, as of this writing, the U.S. has surpassed 55,000 fatalities from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of May 1, 2020, there are 1,062,446 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 62,406 deaths.

Social media users wasted no time posting comments directed at Mitchell, reminding him of his statement.



Because the tweet in question was published from Mitchell’s Twitter account, we rate this claim “Correct Attribution.”