Did Bill Mitchell Tweet ‘Let Me Know’ When COVID-19 Kills 55,000?
The right-wing commentator received backlash on social media when the tragic benchmark was met.
- Published 1 May 2020
Claim
Right-wing commentator Bill Mitchell tweeted "someone let me know" when 55,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
Origin
In late April 2020, a month-old tweet posted by right-wing Twitter commentator Bill Mitchell received new attention amid tragic circumstances.
Feeding on a conservative media talking point that the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic isn’t as serious as officials say, Mitchell tweeted on March 21, 2020: “When COVID-19 reaches 51 million infected in the US and kills 55,000, someone let me know.”
Some readers asked if the statement (displayed above) was a real tweet posted by Mitchell, and it is.
Sadly, as of this writing, the U.S. has surpassed 55,000 fatalities from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of May 1, 2020, there are 1,062,446 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 62,406 deaths.
Social media users wasted no time posting comments directed at Mitchell, reminding him of his statement.
Because the tweet in question was published from Mitchell’s Twitter account, we rate this claim “Correct Attribution.”