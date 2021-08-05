Did Bill Burr Philosophize About ‘Sleeping on a Futon When You’re 30’?

Comedian Bill Burr once said "Sleeping on a futon when you're 30 is not the worst thing" and "There's a tremendous amount of risk to playing it safe."

The quotation presented in a popular meme removed numerous curse words, but was otherwise a loyal representation of something Burr said during a March 2012 episode of his Monday Morning Podcast.

In the summer of 2021, an old quote widely attributed to the comedian Bill Burr re-emerged online. In it, the Boston comic riffs on status, happiness, risk, and “sleeping on a futon when you’re 30.”

For example, on Aug. 4, popular posts on Reddit and Imgur featured a meme containing a photograph of Burr, and the following quotation:

Realize that sleeping on a futon when you’re 30 is not the worst thing. You know what’s worse, sleeping in a king bed next to a wife you’re not really in love with but for some reason you married, and you got a couple of kids, and you got a job you hate. You’ll be laying there fantasizing about sleeping on a futon. There’s no risk when you go after a dream. There’s a tremendous amount of risk to playing it safe. — Bill Burr

The quotation was a substantially, though not entirely accurate transcription of something Burr said back in 2012, and as such we are issuing a rating of “Correct Attribution.” The version shown in the meme significantly cleaned up the language of the original, which — reader’s note — is littered with curse words.

The quotation originated in a March 2012 episode of Burr’s popular and long-running Monday Morning Podcast, and can be listened to further below. Responding to a reader who had emailed him about his love of dancing, Burr turned to the subject of pursuing one’s dream, and the fear of failure: