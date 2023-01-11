Is Joe Biden Using Taxpayer Money To Build a Wall Around His Beach House?

Advertisment:

Claim: U. S. President Joe Biden was building a wall on his beach house property using taxpayer money in 2023. Rating: About this rating True Context These types of security enhancements allow for more efficient Secret Service protection and are commonplace for current — and even former — U.S. presidents.

On Jan. 9, 2023, the Daily Mail reported on construction at U. S. President Joe Biden's Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home. The project, the Daily Mail reported, is the addition of a large security wall, and is funded by the Department of Homeland Security:

The project has a price tag of nearly half-a-million dollars. … Plans to put up fencing around Biden's beach home began in 2021 when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a contract for additional security barriers at the president's private residence at the beach in Delaware. Since the plan is a government contract, taxpayers will foot the $490,324 bill for 'purchase and installation of security fencing'. The new price is a nearly $34,000 increase from the original contract price…

These statements are factual. They can be verified through the U.S. government website usaspending.gov — a database of government contracts. The contract discussed by the Daily Mail is for the "purchase and installation of security fencing" at the address of Biden's Rehoboth beach property.

The secret service regularly provides security enhancements to the private residences of presidents. They also sometimes enhance the security at the private residences of former presidents.

In fact, the cost of the Biden wall is just under the cost of another Department of Homeland Security contract awarded "to provide Mar-a-lago" — former president Donald Trump's private residence — "with a physical security build-out upgrade." The price tag on that project, which began after Trump left office, was $580,600.

Because taxpayers are funding the construction of a wall around Biden's Rehoboth property, the claim is "True."