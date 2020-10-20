Did Biden Say He Grew Up in Section 8 Housing?

It appears that some social media users misheard — or misrepresented — a remark made during an ABC News town hall.

  • Published 20 October 2020
Image via Wikipedia

Claim

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said that he grew up in section 8 housing during a town hall debate.

Rating

False
False
About this rating

Origin

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

In October 2020, a claim started to circulate social media positing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said that he grew up in Section 8 housing: 

This claim is based on something Biden said during an ABC News town hall on Oct. 15, 2020. But while Biden did mention Section 8 housing during this event — a reference to a section of the U.S. Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 that offered assistance to low-income Americans — he never said that he lived in Section 8 housing. 

What Biden did say was that he used to live in a building that “much later” became Section 8 housing.

Here’s a transcript of Biden’s comment from ABC News:

Look, this is the way every other, how do most, like my dad, he lost his job up in Scranton and it took him three years to be able — he moved down to Delaware to Claymont (inaudible), a little steel town. And sent us home to our grandpop to live with him.

We finally got back, we lived in apartments. Became Section 8 housing much later, it wasn’t — it was just normal apartments. But it took him five years to be able to buy a home.

Biden made this comment while he was responding to a question about why the Black community should support his bid to win the presidency. This portion of the town hall begins at the 1:24:50 mark of the following video. Biden’s comment about Section 8 housing can be seen at 1:30:45.

Biden did not say that he used to live in Section 8 housing. He said that he lived in a building that “much later” became Section 8 housing. 

Snopes.com
Since 1994
Help Supercharge Snopes For 2020

We have big plans. We need your help.

Become a member!
  • Published 20 October 2020
  • By
  • Filed Under

    • Semuels, Alana.   “How Housing Policy Is Failing America’s Poor.”
          The Atlantic.   24 June 2015.

    • ABC News.   “Read the Full Transcript of Joe Biden’s ABC News Town Hall.”
          15 October 2020.

    • Reuters.   “Fact Check: Biden Did Not Say He Lived in Section 8 Housing.”
          19 October 2020.