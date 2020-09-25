Did Biden Say the Second Amendment Is ‘Obsolete’?

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

On Sep. 3, 2020, the America’s Last Line of Defense website published an article positing that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had declared that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which preserves the right to keep and bear arms, was “obsolete”:

During the Republican National convention, President Trump spent a lot of time covering the dangers and ill-advised policies of a Biden administration. An America under the supervision of the radical Democrat candidate seems, at least to his watchful eye, a disaster in the making with our very lives and freedoms in serious jeopardy. Just recently, Biden confirmed one of those very fears during a campaign speech at the Joe Barron Jewish community center in Pohtaytoe, Virginia, referring to the sacred and God-blessed second amendment right of all Americans to own and use firearms at any time anywhere for any reason whatsoever as “obsolete.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

