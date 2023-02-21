No, Biden Did Not Run a Mile and Do 36 Push-Ups and 11 Pull-Ups

Advertisment:

Claim: U.S. President Joe Biden, who is 80, ran one mile in five minutes and did 36 push-ups and 11 pull-ups, according to an early 2023 health status report. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In mid-February 2023, a number of Twitter accounts made the claim that the results of a health examination showed U.S. President Joe Biden was able to run a mile in five minutes and do 36 push-ups and 11 pull-ups.

One example tweet claimed, "President Biden did 36 push-ups, 11 pull-ups (not the type he wears) and ran a mile in just under 5 minutes according to the results of his physical fitness test."

This claim originated as satire and came from @MarcusGAnthony, a Twitter account that describes itself as a "Political jokester."

Many other accounts appeared to take the claim seriously, but it was clear that this was a satirical post, as we found no evidence that Biden was able to carry out these physical feats in his health report.

Released on Feb. 16, 2023, by the White House and signed by Kevin C. O'Connor, the president's physician, the report stated no such thing about Biden's physical capabilities. Instead, it pointed out that he "continues to work out at least five days per week." The report detailed some of Biden's minor health issues, which included non-valvular atrial fibrillation, a common type of irregular heartbeat, and hyperlipidemia, or high cholesterol. The most notable update since Biden's last physical in November 2021 was his coronavirus infection over the summer. O'Connor concluded that Biden was "a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Biden was spotted jogging back to the White House from Marine One after his physical. His health was a point of contention in the 2020 elections, and questions about his physical and mental fitness continue to linger ahead of his potential reelection bid in 2024.

We rate this claim as "Originated as Satire."