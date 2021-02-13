Did Biden Pardon 2,617 BLM Protesters?

On Jan. 21, 2021, Daily World Update, which is part of the America’s Last Line of Defense network of satire websites, published an article positing that U.S. President Joe Biden had pardoned more than 2,000 protesters involved in the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement:

Biden Quietly Pardons 2,617 BLM Protesters Joe Biden has shown us all whose side he’ll be on when it comes to law and order. In a sweeping secret pardon that includes more than 2,616 BLM “protesters,” Biden gave a big eff you to law enforcement. Biden’s pardon includes “anyone arrested for protesting in a non-violent manner.” Basically, all they have to do is say “I dint do nuffin” and they’re free to go.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.