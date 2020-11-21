Does a Video Show a Maskless Biden Birthday Celebration in 2020?

On Nov. 20, 2020, President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 years old. Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, tweeted a video showing a birthday celebration with Biden:

Wishing our President-Elect @joebiden a VERY Happy Birthday from the great Blue state of Joe’gia! pic.twitter.com/knv2XtcqYq — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 20, 2020

However, this video was shot in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the U.S. Bottoms tweeted a clarification about an hour later, saying the clip was from Biden’s previous birthday on Nov. 20, 2019:

The clarification did not stop the false rumor that the video was from 2020 from spreading, however:

The video showing a maskless Biden celebrating his birthday was from 2019 and was not captured during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic of 2020.