Fact Check

Did Biden Joke About Ice Cream Before Nashville Shooting Remarks?

The president spoke for the first time after the March 27, 2023, shooting at a previously scheduled Women's Business Summit.

Alex Kasprak

Published Mar 28, 2023

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Image Via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Claim:
A video shows President Joe Biden joking about ice cream before making his first public comments about the March 27, 2023, school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rating:
Correct Attribution
Correct Attribution

About this rating

Context

While Biden opened his first public remarks after the school shooting with lighthearted jokes, these remarks were made as part of his pre-scheduled appearance at a Women's Business Summit. This was not a news conference called for the express purpose of speaking on the shooting, though he did address that tragedy later in the speech.

Following a school shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023, conservative social media accounts and news outlets aggressively shared a short clip of Biden's first appearance after the incident in which he joked about ice cream. Critics suggested the remarks showed a lack of compassion on Biden's part:

Factually, these remarks were indeed the first statements made by Biden following the Tennessee school shooting, but the clip is also stripped of significant context. 

This was not a news conference held to address the school shooting, and the attendees were not the normal White House press corps. Instead, Biden was delivering remarks for the opening of the Women's Business Summit, a two day event sponsored by the Small Business Administration that had been scheduled prior to the shooting. 

After those opening remarks, Biden did, in fact, address the shooting:

Before I begin to speak, … I just want to speak very briefly about the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

You know, [Senator] Ben [Cardin] and I have been doing this our whole careers, it seems.  And it's just — it's sick.  You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why.  And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to — did not make it, including children.

And it's heartbreaking.  A family's worst nightmare. And I want to commend the police who responded incredibly swiftly — within minutes — to end the danger. We're monitoring the situation really closely … and we have to do more to stop gun violence.  It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation — ripping at the very soul of the nation.  And we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons.

You know, the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol — two AK-47.  So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban.  It's about time that we begin to make some more progress.

Following these remarks, Biden pivoted to statements prepared for the event. "Sorry to start off that way," he said, "but I couldn't begin without acknowledging what happened."

Because the clip is authentic and occurred following the Tennessee school shooting, however, the Biden's ice cream banter is correctly attributed to him and to the period of time following the shooting.

Sources

Cochrane, Emily, et al. "Heavily Armed Assailant Kills Six at Christian School." The New York Times, 27 Mar. 2023. NYTimes.com, https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/27/us/nashville-shooting-covenant-school.html.

Halon, Yael. "Nashville School Shooting: Biden Criticized for Joking about Ice Cream in First Statement since Attack." Fox News, 27 Mar. 2023, https://www.foxnews.com/media/nashville-school-shooting-biden-torched-joking-ice-cream-first-statement-attack.

House, The White. "Remarks by President Biden at the SBA Women's Business Summit." The White House, 27 Mar. 2023, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2023/03/27/remarks-by-president-biden-at-the-sba-womens-business-summit/.

SBA Women's Business Summit | U.S. Small Business Administration. 28 Mar. 2023, https://www.sba.gov/event/12167.
 

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did David Hogg Attend a California High School?

FALSE: Facebook Privacy Removal

Mickey Mantle's Outstanding Event