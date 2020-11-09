Was Biden’s Hat a Response to Trump’s MAGA Slogan?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

Not long after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020, his wife, Jill Biden, posted a photograph celebrating the victory. Eagle-eyed viewers on the internet zoomed in on the blue baseball cap Biden was sporting, which read “We Just Did” above the number 46, indicating Biden’s new position as the 46th president of the United States.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Many interpreted “We Just Did” as a direct response to departing President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” which is emblazoned on a signature red hat worn by Trump and his supporters.

This theory spread widely online:

"We just did." Joe Biden clapped back against the MAGA hat 😯 (📷: @DrBiden) pic.twitter.com/fZ2EhzUFRA — Complex (@Complex) November 9, 2020

But this reported “trolling” by Biden remains unconfirmed. The Biden campaign has not commented on it, and media coverage emphasizes that this is an interpretation from many on the internet, although “We Just Did” was also seen as a “clever exercise in branding.”

Given that neither Biden nor his representatives have addressed the true intentions behind the “We Just Did” slogan on Biden’s hat to date, we rate this claim as “Unproven.”