Was This ‘Biden Child Porn’ Story ‘Front Page News’ in Australia?

In December 2020, a viral meme was shared on social media that claimed a story about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was “front page news” in Australia. The article’s headline read: “Biden ‘Child Porn’ Shock.”

However, the meme’s claim was false. The story appeared in a tabloid newspaper. Further, it did not appear on the front page of that publication, and the front page did not appear to tease or even mention the story in any way:

Also, any scandal surrounding Hunter Biden wasn’t new news in December 2020. The story appeared in the Oct. 22, 2020, edition of the conservative Australian tabloid newspaper The Daily Telegraph. It claimed that Hunter Biden became “the hunted amid claims of un­der­age pics on his lap­top”:

THE on­go­ing story of al­leged cor­rup­tion and for­eign in­flu­ence trad­ing by the Bi­den fam­ily took a more sin­is­ter turn on Wed­nes­day (AEDT). Speak­ing to the con­ser­va­tive Amer­i­can news out­let News­max, Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s per­sonal lawyer Rudy Gi­u­liani said he had turned the hard drive re­port­edly left aban­doned by Hunter Bi­den, son of Demo­crat pres­i­den­tial can­di­date Joe Bi­den, at a Delaware repair shop over to state po­lice due to con­tents which he said in­cluded in­ap­pro­pri­ate text mes­sages and pic­tures of un­der­age girls. Mr. Gi­u­liani said there were “nu­mer­ous” pic­tures which he de­scribed as be­ing of un­der­age girls. He also said there were text mes­sages from Hunter to Joe say­ing that he had been ac­cused of speak­ing naked to a 14-year-old girl on FaceTime. […] The lap­top has rocked the pres­i­den­tial race as it ap­pears to pro­vide di­rect ev­i­dence of cash-for-in­flu­ence schemes in­volv­ing Hunter and coun­tries such as Ukraine and China.

We previously reported on rumors surrounding Biden’s son, which surfaced prior to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, as have the Associated Press, NBC News, and Fox News, among other news media outlets. We also debunked a false claim that said a photograph of Malia Obama’s credit card was found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, complete with lines of cocaine.