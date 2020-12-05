Was This ‘Biden Child Porn’ Story ‘Front Page News’ in Australia?
Do you consider a story in a tabloid "front page news"?
- Published 5 December 2020
Claim
A story with the headline "Biden 'Child Porn' Shock" was "front page news" in Australia.
Origin
In December 2020, a viral meme was shared on social media that claimed a story about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was “front page news” in Australia. The article’s headline read: “Biden ‘Child Porn’ Shock.”
However, the meme’s claim was false. The story appeared in a tabloid newspaper. Further, it did not appear on the front page of that publication, and the front page did not appear to tease or even mention the story in any way:
Also, any scandal surrounding Hunter Biden wasn’t new news in December 2020. The story appeared in the Oct. 22, 2020, edition of the conservative Australian tabloid newspaper The Daily Telegraph. It claimed that Hunter Biden became “the hunted amid claims of underage pics on his laptop”:
THE ongoing story of alleged corruption and foreign influence trading by the Biden family took a more sinister turn on Wednesday (AEDT).
Speaking to the conservative American news outlet Newsmax, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he had turned the hard drive reportedly left abandoned by Hunter Biden, son of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, at a Delaware repair shop over to state police due to contents which he said included inappropriate text messages and pictures of underage girls.
Mr. Giuliani said there were “numerous” pictures which he described as being of underage girls. He also said there were text messages from Hunter to Joe saying that he had been accused of speaking naked to a 14-year-old girl on FaceTime.
[…]
The laptop has rocked the presidential race as it appears to provide direct evidence of cash-for-influence schemes involving Hunter and countries such as Ukraine and China.
We previously reported on rumors surrounding Biden’s son, which surfaced prior to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, as have the Associated Press, NBC News, and Fox News, among other news media outlets. We also debunked a false claim that said a photograph of Malia Obama’s credit card was found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, complete with lines of cocaine.