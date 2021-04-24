Did Biden Say He’ll Cancel Fourth of July If Americans Don’t Do What They’re Told?

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Fourth of July celebrations could be canceled in 2021 if Americans did not do what they were told.

On April 21, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the United States and the state of vaccinations across the country. Presently, all adults across the U.S. are eligible for a vaccine, and the U.S. is administering up to 3.2 million vaccines daily.

After Biden gave those remarks, “Louder with Crowder,” a conservative podcast claimed that Biden said that the national celebrations would be canceled if Americans didn’t “do what they’re told.” The New York Post also reported that Biden warned “if Americans don’t get COVID jabs they might have to cancel July 4.” This coverage is a misleading representation of Biden’s exact words.

Per White House transcripts, Biden actually said:

Back on March 11th, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago. We remain on track for that goal. In the week since then, more than 120 million shots have been given since I announced the July 4th proposal. More of our kids are back in school. And after a long and painful year, more grandparents are able to hug their grandkids again. It’s great progress. But if we let up now and stop being vigilant, this virus will erase the progress we’ve already achieved, the sacrifices we’ve made, the lives that have been put on hold, the loved ones who’ve been taken from us, the time we’re never going to get back. To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot. To Americans 16 years and older, it’s your turn now. Now. So go get your vaccine before the end of May. We can do this. And we’ll do this as long as we don’t let up.

Biden did encourage Americans to keep masking and stay vigilant, but he did not actually warn them that he would cancel Fourth of July celebrations. As president, Biden can’t actually cancel someone’s private celebrations, though different states have rules about gatherings in public and private places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that Biden’s words were misrepresented, we rate this claim as “False.”