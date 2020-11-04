Did Biden Break Obama’s Popular Vote Record?

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live post-election fact-checking. Review our coverage from Election Day itself. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

As reported by the Federal Election Commission, former U.S. President Barack Obama received 69,498,518 votes in the 2008 presidential election.

That record number was not surpassed in either the 2012 or 2016 presidential contests.

At the time of this reporting, Democratic party candidate Joe Biden has received over 70 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Though these numbers remain unofficial until each state certifies its count, Biden has comfortably broken the popular vote record set by Obama.