Did Biden Break Obama’s Popular Vote Record?
Barack Obama received 69,498,516 votes in the 2008 U.S. presidential contest.
- Published 4 November 2020
Claim
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden broke the record for most votes cast in a presidential election, surpassing a record set by Barack Obama in 2008.
Origin
As reported by the Federal Election Commission, former U.S. President Barack Obama received 69,498,518 votes in the 2008 presidential election.
That record number was not surpassed in either the 2012 or 2016 presidential contests.
At the time of this reporting, Democratic party candidate Joe Biden has received over 70 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Though these numbers remain unofficial until each state certifies its count, Biden has comfortably broken the popular vote record set by Obama.