Did Biden Say AR-15 Bullet Travels 5 Times Faster than Bullet of Any Other Gun?

Claim U.S. President Joe Biden said, “Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun… ?”

Rating Correct Attribution About this rating Context The president’s claim is incorrect, and generalizes the varying speeds of bullets fired from different kinds of guns. However, the AR-15 is still an especially lethal weapon and has been used to murder hundreds of people in mass shootings in the United States.

On Aug. 30, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden revealed his Safer America Plan, a proposal to increase funding for law enforcement and heighten community policing. He also discussed his commitment to “[banning] assault weapons.”

Over the course of the speech at an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he made the following claim: “Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun, five times… ?”

Biden was making a point about the dangerous nature of weapons like the AR-15 after visiting Uvalde, Texas. In May 2022, a shooter killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Commenting on the tragedy at the August event, Biden said, “When I was recently in Uvalde — I almost hesitate to say this, with some of the kids in here — you know what some of the parents had to do? Supply DNA. Supply DNA. Because AR-15s just rips the body apart. Could not identify — could not identify the body. And a 20-year-old kid can walk in and buy one? DNA to say, ‘That’s my baby.’ What the hell is the matter with us?”

Biden did indeed make the statement about bullet speed, but how true is his claim? The gunman at Robb Elementary used an AR-15, a weapon originally designed for use in war. According to The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom that reports on gun violence, the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle commonly uses a .223 projectile, which, when exiting the barrel of a gun, “flies at more than 3,200 feet per second, and is still going 1,660 feet per second after traveling 500 yards.”

However, it doesn’t travel five times more rapidly than any other gun. For one comparison, bullet from the muzzle of a 9mm handgun travels at around 1,140 feet per second according to a 2020 paper on “‘Assault Weapon’ Lethality” in the Tennessee Law Review by E. Gregory Wallace, a professor at the Campbell School of Law. The velocities of the bullets from these two guns vary, but by this data, the bullet from an AR-15 travels roughly three times faster, not five times faster, than that of a 9mm handgun.

The AR-15 bullet also does not travel faster than bullets from any other type of gun. The .220 Swift is considered the “fastest commercial rifle cartridge” in the world, according to Outdoor Life magazine, pushing a 48-grain bullet out at 4,100 feet per second. The National Rifle Association (NRA) does not list the .220 Swift as one of the cartridges that could normally be used in an AR-15.

But the overall point remains, that the AR-15 is lethal and has been used in numerous mass shootings in the United States over the years. Arguments about the velocity of the bullet miss the point that this weapon has also been used to murder hundreds of people since 2007.

Biden did make the erroneous claim about the speed of an AR-15 bullet. We rate this claim a “Correct Attribution.”