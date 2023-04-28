No, Biden and Alex Soros Weren't Photographed in Front of Pic of Epstein's Island

Claim: U.S. President Joe Biden and George Soros' son Alexander were photographed together in front of a picture of Jeffrey Epstein's island. Rating: About this rating False

In late April 2023, a photograph cropped up on social media purporting to show U.S. President Joe Biden posing beside Alexander Soros, one of billionaire investor George Soros' sons, in front of a large picture of what appears to be the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Caribbean island, Little Saint James:

However, the image was demonstrably manipulated to create the false impression that Epstein's island was pictured in the background. The original, unaltered photograph, which shows Biden and Soros standing in front of a floral painting, had earlier been posted to Facebook and Twitter by Soros himself:

Soros, who is the chair of the Board of Directors of his father's philanthropic organization, Open Society Foundations, is reportedly a frequent visitor to the Biden White House, a matter of some controversy to Biden's political opponents, who see George Soros and his billions as wielding undo political influence on behalf of progressive causes.

With that noted, the manipulated image shared by anti-Biden social media accounts is simply a boldfaced attempt to imply a link between the president and Alexander Soros and Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities with fake imagery.