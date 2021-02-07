Did Biden Sign an Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Abortions Abroad?

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan first instituted the “Mexico City policy,” which is more commonly referred to as the “global gag rule.” Though modified over the years, the primary ramification of that policy has been to block U.S. funding to non-governmental organizations (NGO) that perform or advocate for abortions. Under the policy, “NGOs that want to continue receiving any U.S. family planning funding must agree to stop providing abortion-related services or advocating for the expansion of abortion access,” according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Since 1984 this policy , has been rescinded during Democratic presidential administrations and reinstated during Republican ones. Continuing in this pattern, the global gag rule and related initiatives were reinstated and expanded during the presidency of Donald Trump, who brought the policy back through an executive order in January 2017.

Trump expanded anti-abortion policies abroad in March 2017 by blocking U.S. funds to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) which oversees issues related to abortion. The UNFPA is that body’s “sexual and reproductive health agency” whose “mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.”

In 2019, Trump instituted a Federal rule that has been described as the “domestic gag rule” — a policy that seeks to bar organizations that provide abortion referrals from receiving federal family planning money. “Organizations that receive federal funds have already been prohibited for years from using that money to finance abortion services,” the New York Times explained, but this Trump rule went “a step further by ordering them to keep separate books for their abortion operations.”

Continuing this decades-long game of policy see-saw, President Biden revoked the global gag rule by executive order in January 2021. He also took aim at some of the expansions sought by former President Trump, as reported by the Washington Post:

[Biden] directed the Department of Health and Human Services to review a rule instated by Trump that cut off federal funding for domestic family planning programs involved with abortions, such as Planned Parenthood, and ordered the restoration of funding to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which Trump had cut in a dispute over abortion provisions.

Because of this history, it is more accurate to say that Biden removed restrictions on U.S money being used to fund abortions abroad, not that he signed a policy actively “allowing” the U.S. to fund them. As such, the claim is “Mostly True.”