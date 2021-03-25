Did Biden Say ‘I Came Into the US Senate 120 Years Ago’?

Joe Biden said, "With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to the position of the filibuster that existed just when I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago."

On March 25, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden answered questions at his first news conference at the White House. During the course of the questions and answers, Biden said that he became a U.S. senator “120 years ago.” The remark was tweeted by several conservative Twitter accounts.

Biden got elected into the Senate 120 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ThoKYg64GL — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 25, 2021

It’s true that Biden said these words. However, it was unclear if he misspoke or was simply making a joke.

Biden also answered questions about several other subjects, including China, voting rights, North Korea, reelection, Afghanistan, the coronavirus pandemic, and immigration.

In sum, Biden did say the words “I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago” during a news conference.