CLAIM

Betsy DeVos miscounted the number of words in a poorly-worded "#AmericaIn3Words" tweet.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

On 29 June 2018, a parody Twitter account devoted to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos responded to a Twitter hashtag asking social media users to come up with three-word descriptions of the United States of America:

It’s is my favorite country. #AmericaIn3Words — Besty DeVos (@BestyDeVos) June 29, 2018

That this Twitter account is not really Devos’s should be evident from the misspelling of her given name (“Besty” rather than “Betsy”). And not only does this Twitter account have far fewer followers than the official Betsy DeVos account (232,000 vs. 10,500), but it is also clearly labeled as a parody account:

The “Besty DeVos” account also posts a stream of tweets that are clearly satirical in nature:

I will NOT resign! I payed good money for this job. -b — Besty DeVos (@BestyDeVos) July 22, 2017

It very discusting to use the word SCOTUS the singular form of SCROTUM. -b — Besty DeVos (@BestyDeVos) June 26, 2018

Implementing a Space Force is a necessary step in order to defend are selves from Space Bears. — Besty DeVos (@BestyDeVos) June 18, 2018

DeVos was a controversial pick for her position as the head of the U.S. Department of Education and was criticized by some opponents as being “unprepared and unqualified” to serve as the nation’s top educator.

The humorous tweet shown here inevitably took in some Twitter users, who read it as a sign that the current education secretary is herself uneducated. One viewer responded, for example: “That’s five words, Betsy. Can’t even get that right.”