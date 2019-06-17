On 23 April 2019, the Christian satire site Babylon Bee published a story with the headline, “Bernie Sanders Vows To Round Up Remaining ISIS Members, Allow Them To Vote.”

Employing a fake quote, the Bee story states that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 presidential candidate and Independent from Vermont known for espousing Democratic Socialist policies and rhetoric, said during a town hall that, “As president, I will do everything in my power to hunt down each and every one of these terrorist scumbags, bring them to the U.S., and allow them to vote in our elections.”

Although the Babylon Bee website only posts made-up stories in its mission to “write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life,” those stories are sometimes taken seriously by unsuspecting audiences, as demonstrated by the following tweet (we cropped the username out for privacy reasons.)



Although the Bee has a “satire” disclaimer on its site, audiences still sometimes get confused. For example, in April 2019, readers were confused by a Bee story that claimed U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) was a contestant on the TV game show The Price Is Right, where she guessed that products were “free.” In February 2019, the site falsely reported that Empire actor Jussie Smollett was offered a job at the cable news station CNN.