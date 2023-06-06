Did Ben Shapiro Tweet There Are ‘More Important Things in Marriage than Sexual Satisfaction’?

Claim: In August 2020, Ben Shapiro tweeted, “You know how much this endless parade of jokes about me and my wife bothers me? Not one bit. My wife and I both know there are much more important things in a marriage than sexual satisfaction.” Rating: About this rating False

A tweet purportedly written by conservative media personality Ben Shapiro in August 2020 reads, "You know how much this endless parade of jokes about me and my wife bothers me? Not one bit. My wife and I both know there are much more important things in a marriage than sexual satisfaction."

The supposed tweet, likely inspired by the time Shapiro attempted to critique the explicit lyrics of "WAP," a song by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion that focuses on female sexual pleasure, has been circulating in screenshot form since at least 2021.

Shared by @MuellerSheWrote, the screenshot was attached to a tweet posted on June 19, 2021, that read, "THIS JUST IN: man can't stop admitting he sucks at sex."

The screenshot is not real. We found no evidence that Shapiro had tweeted this on his social media account. We also looked through Polititweet, a deleted-tweet tracker and found no evidence there that he tweeted and deleted it.

Rather, it is one of a number of online jokes made at Shapiro's expense about his sexual prowess. In August 2020, Shapira was caught up in controversy when he attempted to dissect the lyrics to "WAP" in an episode of his podcast. His stiff and monotone reading of the explicit language became an internet punchline.

You can hear part of his recitation at the 4:08 mark:

After his recitation, he said on his show, "Guys, this is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement is all about. It's not really about women being treated as independent, full-rounded human beings. It's about wet a– p-word. And if you say anything differently, [it's] because you're a misogynist, you see."

Many online joked that Shapiro's commentary was a big turn-off for listeners:

On Aug. 10, 2023, Shapiro slapped back at his critics with a pair of sarcastic tweets:

This resulted in more jokes about Shapiro's own supposed lack of sexual prowess, for example:

The "more important things than sexual satisfaction" example is not the first fake tweet attributed to Ben Shapiro that we have debunked. He has been a frequent subject of ridicule from his critics.

Given that there is no evidence of Shapiro ever tweeting this, and that it is clearly a joke based on the time he weighed in on the lyrics of "WAP," we rate the claim that he tweeted it as "False."