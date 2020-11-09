Did Church Bells Ring in Paris to Celebrate Biden’s Election Win?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

In a rare occurrence in modern U.S. national politics, Americans waited through four days of suspense after Election Day 2020 until a sufficient number of ballots had been tabulated for Joe Biden to be confidently projected as the winner of the U.S. presidential race, defeating incumbent president Donald Trump.

In the wake of that announcement, social media users circulated a video shot in France, showing a darkened Paris skyline with the sound of bells ringing audible in the background, along with the claim that it captured church bells pealing across the city in celebration of Biden’s victory:

However, as the Associated Press reported, the pealing of bells was just an aspect of ordinary religious activities in Paris, and was not intended to herald the results of a U.S. election: