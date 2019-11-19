Will a Bee Sting Cause Permanent Penis Enlargement?

On Nov. 16, 2019, Ihlayanews published an article positing that men could permanently enlarge their penises by getting a bee sting on their member:

Bee sting to the penis can permanently enlarge it This unusual method was used by the royals of ancient Egypt to permanently enlarge their manhood … … John Corona the leader of the bee sting to the penis research said he is still shocked by the results. “The Asian guys can’t handle their new mandingle, it’s awesome as soon as the pain is gone you can go back to business”.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with an entertainment website that does not publish factual stories. While this website does not carry a readily available disclaimer, they do include the tagline “nuusparodie waarvan jy hou,” which translates from Afrikaans to “news parody you like.”

Here is a more detailed description of its content on its Facebook page:

“Posts on this page and ihlayanews.com website may contain traces of truth. We do all we can to make sure the articles are complete fiction. All articles in our website are meant for mature audience with a dark sense of humour. If you feel offended in anyway by our articles and you want to fight, please send us a place and a time. IHLAYANEWS.com IS A NEWS PARODY AND SATIRE WEBSITE.

