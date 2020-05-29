Did Barron Trump Wear an ‘I Miss Obama’ Shirt in This Photo?
Plain T-shirts are a common target of photo-editing pranksters.
- Published 29 May 2020
Claim
A photograph shows U.S. President Donald Trump's son Barron wearing an "I Miss Obama" shirt.
Origin
In May 2020, an image supposedly showing U.S. President Donald Trump’s son Barron wearing an “I Miss Obama” T-shirt was shared on the website gyrlversion:
Barron Trump shocked the world walking with Trump and Melania on Memorial Day Weekend with a black t shirt saying ” Miss Obama.” The Trumps know how to make news. the photo is going viral as many American’s are saying they agree.
This is not a genuine photograph. This image was digitally manipulated to add the words “I Miss Obama” to Barron Trump’s T-shirt.
The original photograph was taken on Aug. 18, 2019, and showed Barron Trump in a plain black polo shirt walking with his parents, the president and first lady Melania Trump, as they returned to the White House after a trip to Trump’s golf club in New Jersey.
The photograph is available via Getty Images, where it is accompanied with the caption:
US President Donald Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) return to the White House after two weeks spent at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey on August 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)