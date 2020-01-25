No, Bob Barker Did Not Die and Leave Fortune to ‘Trump’s Plan for USA’

On Jan. 24, 2020, the conservative Tears website published an article positing that former game show host Bob Barker had passed away and left 90% of his wealth to the Trump 2020 campaign:

Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 98; Fortune Left to ‘Trump’s Plan for USA’ Long time host of popular game show “The Price Is Right,” Bob Barker passed away suddenly today. He was 97. Cause of death is unknown at this time but it is assumed that he simply succumbed to old age and his body simply gave out. Barker’s will stipulates that 90% of his personal wealth and assets are bequeathed to the Trump 2020 campaign.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”

