CLAIM

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on 15 April 2018.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

Shortly after entering palliative care on 15 April 2018, former First Lady Barbara Bush was the subject of two false reports of her death — one an apparent mistake, the other published (and quickly deleted) by a dubious web site.

The latter, a site that calls itself “breaking-cnn.com” — an apparent attempt to pick up on traffic to the real news network — does not contain any indication that it was “satirical” in nature and has a track record of posting hoax obituaries for public figures:

Sam Feist, the network’s Washington bureau chief, confirmed that the story came from a bogus web site, not CNN.

The fake story was published not long after a Bush family spokesperson announced that she would “focus on comfort care” following several hospitalizations. That same day, CBS News accidentally published a pre-written obituary for Bush bearing the instruction, “DO NOT PUBLISH” for editors:

The post was quickly taken down. (It is standard procedure at many news outlets to prepare obituaries for public figures well in advance so that when they do pass away, there is already an in-depth story about their life available; these are occasionally accidentally published.)

Bush’s granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager, a correspondent for NBC News, said on 16 April 2018 that Bush was in good spirits. “She’s a fighter. She’s an enforcer,” Hager said. “We’re grateful for her, for everybody’s prayers and thoughts, and just know the world is better because she is in it.”