Is This ‘Barack + Hussein + Obama = COVID-19’ Protest Sign Real?

In April 2020, the above-displayed image of a person holding a protest sign started to circulate on social media. The sign appeared to show how the words “Barack Hussein Obama” contained 19 letters and that the disease at the center of the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19, also contained that number.

This is not a genuine photograph. Furthermore, when you add up the number of letters in “Barack Hussein Obama” (6 + 7 + 5), you get 18, not 19.

This manipulated image was created from a genuine photograph of a protester at a demonstration in Hunting Beach, California, which took place in spite of the state’s shelter-in-place orders. The original photograph was taken by Jeff Gritchen of the Orange Country Register on April 17, 2020, and showed a protester holding a sign bearing the words “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death.”

Here’s a look at the real photograph (left) and the doctored image (right):

The original photograph can be viewed here, where it is accompanied by the following caption:

Sarah Mason, from Covina, joins a crowd of people gathered at the corner of Main Street and Walnut Avenue in Huntington Beach, CA, to protest coronavirus (COVID-19) closures on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

This isn’t the first time that we’ve encountered a rumor concerning the name of the virus at the center of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For instance, COVID-19 does NOT stand for “Chinese-Originated Viral Infectious Disease.”

